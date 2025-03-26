Cops still seeking driver in fatal Berbice hit and run

The police in Berbice are continuing their search for Avinesh Naidoo, the driver implicated in the hit-and-run incident on Line Path Public Road that claimed the lives of two.

Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus told Stabroek News on Friday that the search is ongoing for Naidoo.

The Line Path Public Road hit-and-run claimed the lives of 19-year-old Kavita Bedsan and her daughter nine-month-old Eli Surujnarine.

The incident involved a white Toyota Fielder Wagon and an electric cycle. A preliminary investigation revealed that Eli’s father, Tushan Surujnarine, was riding the electric cycle with Eli and her mother as pillion riders. The car was being driven by Naidoo, of Corriverton, Berbice, the police said.