Guyana, Panama to end re-screening for airport passengers

Following a comprehensive aviation security assessment at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri in Guyana by a delegation from the Republic of Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority, the governments of Guyana and Panama have reached an agreement to eliminate the requirement for re-screening of passengers travelling between the two countries, a Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) release yesterday announced.

The release explained that the primary objective of this assessment was to determine whether the airport security procedures at CJIA, along with airline security protocols implemented by COPA Airlines, and aviation security measures and oversight by GCAA, are comparable to those established in Panama. As such, the assessment team “meticulously” evaluated various critical areas including passenger and carry-on baggage screening, access control measures for individuals and vehicles, hold baggage screening, aircraft security, onboard security, and security measures at the terminal and boarding gates.

Panama’s Tocumen International Airport, is often referred to as the “Hub of the Americas” for air travel taking place within the Latin and South American regions, particularly for COPA Airlines, with connecting routes to North, Central, and South America, as well as some European cities. COPA has been operating scheduled flights from Panama to Guyana for more than 10 years, since July 2014.