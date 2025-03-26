Man remanded over gun found during party search

A 23-year-old man appeared on Monday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was alleged that on March 22 2025 at North East La Penitence Shaquille Cox had one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and 3 live rounds of 9mm ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

He pled not guilty to the charge. The prosecution objected to bail stating that the defendant was found with the gun on his person in a black cross bag.