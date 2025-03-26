PPP/C supporters in skirmish with Azruddin Mohamed team at Letter Kenny

Tensions flared yesterday in Letter Kenny, Corentyne, as government supporters clashed with businessman Azruddin Mohamed during his scheduled rounds to meet with residents.

This was the latest skirmish between the two sides amid signs that Mohamed may contest the upcoming general elections.

What was meant to be a peaceful interaction quickly turned into a chaotic scene yesterday as claims of intimidation and retribution for his supporters emerged.

According to a post on Team Mohamed’s official Facebook page, the situation spiraled out of control when supporters of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), led by Region Six Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain, allegedly disrupted Mohamed’s meeting with residents. “What was intended to be a peaceful, democratic event quickly became chaotic,” the post read.

The disturbance reportedly started when a group of 10-day workers, said to have been instructed to create a ruckus, began protesting at the meeting. One person was heard, during the commotion ordering the PPP/C supporters to slap backers of Team Mohamed, the page continued. Amid the uproar, one of Hussain’s agents was reportedly seen physically assaulting a supporter of Team Mohamed’s, which only added to the tension. SN was also made aware of the presence of a RDC councilor in the protest against Mohamed.

Team Mohamed’s stated that the protesters were not from the Letter Kenny area.

The disruption, they argued, is part of a larger pattern by the PPP to block Team Mohamed’s from engaging with the residents and listening to their concerns.

“Despite these efforts to discourage me from engaging with the community, I am not deterred,” he told Stabroek News last evening.

Amid the chaos, video footage surfaced of individuals outside the meeting voicing their frustrations. In one clip, a person was heard saying, “Imagine because you support one single person, you gonna lose yuh job! What nonsense!” Another individual, speaking on the conditions faced by the workers, was caught on tape saying, “They threaten the 10 days worker dem a tell the 10 days worker they name gonna scratch out from the list, me hear duh fuh mehself at the street deh right now.” Other residents bemoaned reported inaction by the government to assist them in their plights relating to struggles they face as small farmers.

Additional video recordings captured residents expressing their discontent, with one remarking, “Majority people out there protesting, want to be in here but they are forced to be out there protesting.”

As Mohamed made his way into the meeting, he says he encountered some of the protesters who quietly shared their frustrations with him. “They don’t want to do this but they have to,” one of them confided. Mohamed, who appeared sympathetic to their plight, acknowledged the difficult position many of the workers were in. “I understand their situation,” he said, adding that he would be open to listening to any concerns brought to him.

“It’s so sad to see how children and pensioners are struggling. The social issues here on the Corentyne are more severe than in any other region in the country,” Mohamed lamented.