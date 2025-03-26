Security of Guyana from Venezuelan aggression is key Washington priority – US Special Envoy

In the face of Venezuela’s aggression against Guyana, the United States says that the security of this country is a key priority for it and Washington will work with Georgetown towards security cooperation, US Special Envoy for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone yesterday said.

Giving a briefing on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit today and tomorrow to the Caribbean, during which he will be in Georgetown to meet with President Irfaan Ali, Claver-Carone underscored that talks around security will form a great part of those discussions.

“The security of Guyana is a key priority for us in the same way that we have been working with countries in the Gulf states to ensure the security cooperation from the regional threats there, Iran, et cetera. We want to work with Guyana in order to ensure the security cooperation there and its guarantees on its security,” Claver-Carone said.