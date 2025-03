Police have arrested the male suspect who was captured on CCTV footage entering the Ministry of Housing Annex on the night of March 2nd 2025.

Detectives, acting on information received yesterday, arrested Devon Hubbard, a 39-year-old from Garnett Street, Georgetown, a release from the police said.

Hubbard was interviewed during which he was told of the allegation and under caution, he admitted entering the Annex through a southern window on the second flat of the building which was opened.