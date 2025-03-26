US$1.9m Hopetown Practical Instructional Centre commissioned

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday officially commissioned the US$1.9 million Hopetown Practical Instructional Centre at Mahaica, Region Five.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that the project’s primary goal is to enhance access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and reduce unemployment among the target population of 400 students.

This initiative was made possible through strategic collaboration among key stakeholders, including the Government of Guyana, Caribbean Development Bank, Ministry of Finance, Council for TVET, Ministry of Labour and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Five.

The release informed that the centre has been retrofitted and expanded to provide Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level 1 training in five occupational areas: 1) Graphic Arts, 2) Commercial Food Preparation, 3) Masonry/Plumbing, 4) Electrical Installation, and 5) Housekeeping, and Carpentry.