Vendor charged with discharging a loaded firearm

A 35-year-old vendor, Alpha Poole, appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with discharging a loaded firearm.
Poole pled not guilty to the charge.
It is alleged that on February 24, Poole discharged a loaded fire-arm at Kitty, George-town.
Poole’s defence counsel, attorney-at-law Dominic Bess argued that no firearm was found on or near his client, adding that two others had already been charged for the same shooting incident. Bess told the court that his client had complied with all court conditions in his abduction case.