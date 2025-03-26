World class cancer care promised

-as gov’t, Hess, Mount Sinai extend partnership

World class cancer care is one of the promises emanating from the extended collaboration between Hess Corporation, Mount Sinai Health System and the Govern-ment of Guyana.

The signing ceremony which was held yesterday at State House in Georgetown, served to further outline plans that will redefine healthcare in the country. Dubbed Vision 2030, the initiative promises a future where every Guyanese citizen—whether in the capital city or the most remote hinterland—has access to world-class healthcare.

Looking ahead, Hess declared the launch of Vision 2030, a five-year master plan that will revolutionise healthcare in Guyana. Key initiatives include: a) community-based healthcare systems focussing on cancer screening and treatment; b) a new national women’s and children’s hospital; c) a fully digitised health system; and d) an advanced strategy for human resources, infrastructure, and financing.