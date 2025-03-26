Zeeburg Secondary triumphs in inter-secondary schools debating competition

After several rounds of keenly-contested action, Zeeburg Secondary held off Berbice High School to emerge as the victor in the 2024 J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Com-petition in a thrilling finale held at the Ministry of Education (MoE) National Centre for Educational Resource Development, Kingston, Georgetown, a release from the Ministry stated on Tuesday.

It noted that this year’s competition featured some of the most outstanding young debaters from across Guyana, demonstrating their research, critical thinking, and oratory skills in a series of well-contested debates.

The J.O.F Haynes Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Com-petition, named in honour of J.O.F Haynes, a distinguished Guyanese legal luminary and advocate for education, is an annual event that aims to foster intellectual growth, public speaking abilities, and analytical thinking among secondary school students, in addition to serving as a platform for shaping future leaders and policy influencers.