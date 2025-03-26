A call about PNCR and bingo

Dear Editor,

I felt a gentle vibration in my pocket and reached inside for my phone. Have you ever had a warm greeting in an icy tone from someone? My mind calculated with light years speed that it was bad news but it may not be aimed at me.

The call came from an affluent woman of Guyanese extraction residing in the United States of America. The conversation lasted for five minutes. I had never spoken to the woman before but the name she gave me sounded familiar. People call me all the time. I don’t have to know them personally. If the issue is about Guyana, that’s enough for me to decide on a chat.

She was livid, disappointed, embarrassed, upset and ashamed at the same time.

She said, “This is 2025 in oil rich Guyana and your party the PNCR is holding Bingo to raise funds for one of the most crucial elections ever? This is an insult and most degrading in the eyes of the public. It tells a story that the party is broke with no hope of raising finances to have an effective election campaign.”

I asked her what she was talking about because I was not aware of that. She said the story with photos were posted by the Leader of the Opposition himself. She said that made matters worse.

I was speechless. I felt like I was hearing about an elections’ fundraising in the 1980s.

The woman said she has been waiting for the news of a consensus candidate and the coalescing of the AFC and the PNCR to give the opposition in excess of 50 million dollars to help their campaign and many more of her colleagues told her they intended to help too. She said she would invest no money on the current leader to go to the polls.

After the call ended, it dawned on me that my party that I love is in bad shape. Something must be done quickly to salvage this.

Sincerely,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist