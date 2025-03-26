Cycle of political antagonism suffocates national progress

Dear Editor,

The recent rhetoric at the 28th anniversary celebration of Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s life and legacy at Babu Jaan highlights a troubling reality in Guyana’s political landscape: the tendency of the ruling party to view opposition parties as enemies rather than as representatives of nearly half the population. This divisive mindset, unfortunately, is mirrored by the opposition parties, creating a cycle of hostility that undermines national unity and progress.

Guyana stands at a crossroads, yet its leaders seem intent on steering the country down a path of endless political warfare. The ruling party, instead of seeing the opposition as a necessary counterpart in a functioning democracy, treats them as enemies. The opposition, in turn, mirrors this hostility. This cycle of political antagonism is not just an inconvenience—it is a death spiral that suffocates national progress and leaves the people of Guyana to suffer the consequences.

Consider the countless national development projects that have been stalled, abandoned, or sabotaged simply because they were initiated by the “wrong” party. Roads remain unpaved, schools and hospitals go unfinished, and entire communities are left waiting for the promises made during election season to materialize. When governance is reduced to political point-scoring, the people—especially the most vulnerable—are the ones who pay the price.

The consequences extend far beyond stalled infrastructure. Investors, both local and foreign, hesitate to put their money into a country where political instability casts a shadow over economic policies. The oil boom that should be lifting Guyana into prosperity risks becoming yet another missed opportunity, as leaders fight over control rather than ensuring that wealth is equitably distributed to benefit all citizens. Jobs that should have been created, businesses that could have flourished, and industries that could have thrived instead remain in limbo, trapped in the grip of political distrust.

But perhaps the most damaging effect of this unrelenting hostility is the erosion of public trust. When every government decision is met with obstruction, when every policy is viewed through the lens of political allegiance rather than national interest, faith in democracy crumbles. People stop believing in institutions meant to serve them. They see the judiciary as biased, law enforcement as compromised, and elections as predetermined battles rather than a reflection of the people’s will. The result? A nation divided, where ethnic and political identities overshadow the shared identity of being Guyanese.

And history has shown where this leads. Political divisions in Guyana are not just about party lines; they have long fueled racial tensions and social unrest. When leaders refuse to engage in genuine dialogue, it is only a matter of time before tensions boil over into the streets. Protests, clashes, and even violence become inevitable when people feel unheard and unrepresented.

The ruling party may feel secure in its dominance, and the opposition may believe its resistance is justified, but both sides are dragging the country down. If Guyana is to escape this death spiral, its leaders must recognize that governance is not about winning a war but about serving the people. Political opponents are not enemies; they are representatives of a population that deserves more than endless conflict.

The only way forward is a shift in mindset—one that prioritizes cooperation over confrontation, unity over division, and national interest over party loyalty. Without this, Guyana will remain trapped in a cycle of political turmoil, watching opportunity after opportunity slip through its fingers. And in the end, it won’t be the politicians who suffer most—it will be the people.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard