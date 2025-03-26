Guyana needs some kind of security cooperation with the USA as it serves the interests of both countries

Dear Editor,

I write in response to three related news items (March 24) – US State Department release on Secretary of State Marco Rubio coming to Guyana (Caribbean) to address American regional concerns; President Trump’s announcement tightening sanctions on Venezuela; and President Ali’s remark expressing willingness to work with USA on addressing regional challenges.

As your paper reported, President Trump stated that Venezuela (meaning Maduro) has been very hostile to America and the freedoms the US espoused. In response, Trump said the US will put a 25% tariff on goods of any country that purchases Venezuela oil to turn the screws on Maduro. Although it would not directly affect Guyana, the sanctions will affect other countries with which Guyana trade. Earlier in the month, President Trump told Chevron to wind up oil operations in Venezuela by this week although after meeting the oil company’s CEO last Friday, the President indicated that he will reconsider his order. Any squeeze on Venezuela (to help democratize that country to respect international law) is welcomed. But prevailing sanctions have not been very effective in deterring Venezuela from militant rhetoric and intimidatory aggression against Guyana. However, when the USA takes tough actions on Maduro, he pays heed. Venezuela expressed reluctance to accept its deportees from America twice but quickly backed down each time on the threat or application of sanctions. Tough American actions on Maduro seemingly works. Maduro does not wish to go up against the world’s strongest military and economic power. Guyana needs a strong ally like the USA on its side, via a military presence or a security pact, to deter Venezuela’s intimidation and designs on our territory.

There are many Guyanese in the diaspora and Guyana who support a defence pact with USA arguing that such a treaty would magnify the power of deterrence against Venezuela. Engagements with many Guyanese up until last Sunday by a group of Guyanese American activists at the annual Phagwah parade in Queens found almost unanimous support for the idea, except for about 2% in opposition. They support a formal linkage with the USA. Guyana needs some kind of security cooperation or strategic alliance with the USA as it serves the interests of both of our countries, deterring threats from adversaries as identified by President Trump and allows for American access of resources and unimpeded development of Guyana.

Guyanese Americans are pleased that Secretary Rubio is coming to the region to address issues relating to American geo-strategic security interests – trade, immigration, Cuba, Venezuela, China, etc. Washington attaches high importance to Guyana because of natural resources (oil and gas in particular) and the threat posed by Venezuela on American corporations operating there. It is music to the ears of Guyanese Americans when Ali remarked that his administration eagerly looks forward for the Secretary’s visit, stating that his government will cooperate and collaborate with Washington on regional matters.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram