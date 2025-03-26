It is of utmost importance that Guyana and Exxon clarify how the taxes are being paid here

Dear Editor,

Guyana does not currently have a tax treaty with the U.S. that allows for exemptions on U.S. taxes for different forms of income. Reference: www.IRS.gov

This means that income derived from Exxon’s overseas operations in Guyana do not benefit from any preapproved exemptions between the U.S. and Guyana. Thus, making the legitimacy of the tax payment certificates from Guyana a key determinant of the taxes owed by Exxon to the U.S. Government. If for any reason the government of Guyana and Exxon are aware of any questionable practices to do with the issuing of the tax payment certificates to Exxon that allows the company to knowingly incorrectly reduce the taxes owed by Exxon to the U.S. government, the consequences for Exxon could be severe. The recent letter by OGGN in the press raises multiple significant concerns as to the legitimacy and legality of the tax certificates being given by the current administration to Exxon. It is imperative that the Government of Guyana treat this issue with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. A knowingly false declaration of payment of taxes may be construed as tax fraud being jointly committed by the parties involved. It is of utmost importance that Guyana and Exxon work together to clarify how the taxes are being paid in Guyana, and ensure that

1. Exxon is in compliance with U.S. tax laws

2. Guyana is not aiding in what could be potentially seen by the U.S. authorities as the evasion of taxes being paid by Exxon to the U.S. government.

Mistakes do happen, but in the eyes of the U.S. government, Exxon is a very experienced company. Also, in the eyes of the Guyanese people, the PPP/C government is also very experienced and must safeguard the reputation of Guyana by ensuring compliance with our national laws.

With concern,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana