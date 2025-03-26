PNC and PPP administrations have not done enough to arrest debauchery of our environment

Dear Editor,

Guyanese who cling to the beliefs of Islam and Christianity would appreciate the significance of observing the holy month of Ramadan and the holy period of Lent in the same month. This is the period when we make sacrifices to cleanse our souls and pray that we and those around us can benefit positively by fasting and prayers.

Beyond our borders, with all that is happening in and around us, believers and non-believers, are given this opportunity, whether you are a Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Bahai; follower of Judaism, Rasta-farian, Shinto, Taoism and Confucianism, we should use this period to seek divine guidance to rid our beloved country of the pernicious descent into depravity.

What with the spectre of corruption and secrecy, characterizing the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. Our young people are consumed with what they observe at the highest level of our Administration, and speaking to some youths who have already had a brush with the law, there is a fine line between good and bad, between right and wrong. Some who snatch a gold chain or take bicycles away from a youngster are merely mimicking acts of impropriety and lawlessness being committed on a daily basis.

Editorial articles in the media are but the tip of the iceberg of what Guyana is becoming. In a society with an abundance of natural resources, we can ill afford the loss of our young people into the dungeons of depravity and immorality. The effort to ensure the well-being of every child, adolescent and the young offender must be a national priority. They concern all of our political parties, our present and potential leaders.

One of the things we must focus on is from the cradle, to give our youngsters an appreciation of the beauty and value of Mother Nature. As such, we must produce a generation of Guyanese, who have a passion to ensure that our waterways and our lands are not despoiled and made ugly, and in some cases, uninhabitable. It is only developing that love and appreciation for the wisdom of Mother Nature that we can stop what we see taking place, of us destroying our creeks, our rivers and our environment, in the mad rush to extract gold, diamonds and precious minerals, which benefit a few and do damage to our countryside and hinterland,. Damage which perhaps can never be repaired and saved.

I’ve given this one example many times. Going to the Mahdia area accompanied by Cyril Francis a/ka Gasso and Kenneth Bancroft, of the West Indian Association of Guyana, stopping at the Mahdia Creek with green vegetation and clear running water, we paused to quench our thirst from the cool, clear creek water. On a subsequent visit, that creek was and still is a murky mask of liquid, likely contaminated by mercury, that I will not even venture my long boots into. The birds and animals that greeted us have all disappeared and I wonder whether we will still consider ourselves intelligent and civilised.

On that note, I wish to congratulate the Regional Chairman of Region 9, Mr. Bryan Allicock, for taking a patriotic position in support of the residents of Aranaputa making their concerns known and effectively shutting down the mining project in the area. Elsewhere, we have seen irresponsible mining change the course of rivers and creeks, and what is worrisome, some of the operatives do so with permission of the authorities.

The truth is that administrations under both the PNC and PPP watch, have not done enough to arrest this debauchery of our environment. Patriots must from every corner of the Cooperative Republic sound the trumpet call that “enough is enough,” for if together we approach this matter meekly, our descendants will not and should not forgive us. Here is an opportunity for our political leaders to be at one to arrest this situation to teach our children the importance of preserving our environment.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green

Elder