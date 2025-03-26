Surge in FDI interpreted by economists as a key indicator of political and economic stability in Guyana

Dear Editor,

In a strong endorsement of President Ali and his government’s management of Guyana’s economic policies, Reuters reported on January 17, 2025, that the economy grew by an impressive 43.6 percent in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the oil and gas sector, but it also reflects significant increases in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Guyana. The implications of these investments extend beyond economic metrics, they illustrate how global investors perceive the government’s management of the economy and its fiscal policies designed to foster both economic and social development.

The surge in FDI is interpreted by economists as a key indicator of the political and economic stability in Guyana. High levels of FDI signal a stable and transparent economic environment, assuring investors that their capital will be both safe and potentially profitable. Investors’ confidence reflects their satisfaction with the functioning of the government, judiciary, and legislative branches. Businesses are unlikely to jeopardize their investments—totaling USD 7.2 billion—if they did not view Guyana as a safe and favourable investment destination.

Moreover, a recent report highlighted by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) noted the significant rise in investment inflows to Guyana, positioning it as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign capital in the Caribbean. Most recently President Ali’s comment regarding governance and economic confidence: “The IMF’s 2025 Article IV Consultation praises our rapid economic transformation, strong growth outlook, and sound fiscal policies. Our Government’s commitment to stability, sustainability, and inclusive growth continues to strengthen the economy, enhance transparency, and modernize key sectors for long-term resilience.”

Beyond the oil and gas sector, the government’s priorities for 2025 include strengthening various industries, particularly agriculture, promoting tourism, investing in critical infrastructure, ensuring energy security, enhancing education and healthcare services, and improving the overall business climate. These strategic investments are more than just figures on paper; they represent tangible benefits across all regions of Guyana, positively impacting every citizen. The projects not only stimulate the economy but also generate employment opportunities and income streams for households, exemplifying Guyana’s progression toward prosperity.

FDI also entails substantial investments in infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, and other vital structures. The overall value of these infrastructure initiatives reflects President Ali’s commitment to economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and improving the quality of life for all Guyanese citizens. The Government of Guyana projects that these infrastructure investments could reach several billion USD over the next decade, with estimates suggesting spending may exceed $10 billion as the country modernizes its facilities.

Additionally, the benefits of FDI are evident in housing, transportation, and public services across all regions of Guyana. For instance, as of 2025, the Guyana government has distributed a total of 40,808 house lots since embarking on an ambitious pledge in 2020 to allocate 50,000 lots within five years. In 2024 alone, approximately 10,797 house lots were allocated, and for 2025, the government plans to distribute at least 25,000 house lots by year-end, with over 15,000 lots expected to be allocated by June 2025. This initiative promotes development throughout Guyana, ensuring that economic benefits translate into tangible assets for citizens. These assets can serve as a foundation for future generational wealth.

In addition to economic infrastructure, FDI is also directed toward social amenities such as healthcare and education, aiming to enhance the quality of life for residents and meet the needs of a growing population.

Respectfully,

Dr. Tilokie Arnold Depoo,

Economist