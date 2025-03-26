GOA inks historic MOU with Paraguayan Olympic Committee

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with its Paraguayan counterpart, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and development in the local sports sector.

This was disclosed by a press release from the GOA. According to the correspondence, the agreement, which was borne out of extensive dialogue and collaborative efforts, establishes a clear and defined structure of collaboration across several key areas, including high-performance sports, human resource development, technical expertise sharing, and capacity building.

The release stated that Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP) President Camilo Pérez López Moreira and Mario Cilenti held several discussions with local sports officials and key stakeholders, including the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr and the GOA Executive Committee.