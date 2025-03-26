Guyana eliminated following 0-2 defeat to Guatemala

Gold Cup Prelims

– lose 3-4 on aggregate in valiant display

Guyana’s hopes of qualifying for their second CONCACAF Gold Cup were extinguished last evening, as they lost 0-2 to hosts Guatemala last evening at the Estadio Cementos Progreso.

Leading 3-2 on aggregate at the start of the fixture following their win in the opening leg in their adopted home of Barbados four days earlier, Guyana was eliminated 3-4 on aggregate on the back of two defensive errors, one on either side of the half-time interval.

Guyana’s starting XI comprised Quillan Roberts, Jalen Jones, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Isaiah Jones, Omari Glasgow, Liam Gordon, Curtez Kellman, Daniel Wilson, Reiss Greenidge, and Elliot Bonds. Although getting a draw was always going to be difficult away from home in what was the sixth meeting of the nations, Guyana battled valiantly against a disjointed host, who were affected by the high-press which was utilised by the visitors for the majority of the contest, especially in the first half.