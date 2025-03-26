Super Strikers defeat Gladiators by 10 runs

Bartica T20 League
Super Strikers overcame Gladiators by 10 runs when the inaugural Bartica Premier League (BPL) T20 Championship continued at Daag Point ground.
Batting first after being asked to take first strike, Super Strikers amassed a mammoth 223/7 in their allocation. Ronaldo Jeffrey continued his dominant displays with the bat as he smashed 104 runs. Extras was the next best scorer with 30 runs, while Garfield Phillips and Ravi Seenarine chipped in with 26 and 20, respectively.
Adding 16 and 14 runs apiece were Delroy McIntyre and Nathan Persaud. Joshua Jones was the pick of the bowlers with 2-28, while Leon Fagundes snared 2-33.