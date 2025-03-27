200 in Berbice patient care programme

The Patient Care Assistant (PCA) Training Programme launched on Sunday in Region Six will see more than 200 persons participating over the next four months to support nurses and other medical professionals, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The programme includes theoretical instruction and practical clinical training. It covers basic aspects like patient care, infection prevention, medical ethics, and emergency response.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony launched the initiative at the Berbice High School’s auditorium in New Amsterdam.

The participants were also encouraged to take advantage of other training programmes in the sector to elevate themselves. These include the nursing assistant and registered nursing (RN) progammes.