$447.8m Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority opens in Region 2

President Irfaan Ali yesterday commissioned the $447.8 million Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority sub-registry building in Suddie, Region Two.

During the ceremony, President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding and decentralising access to the justice system while emphasising that legal accessibility is critical for economic growth, private sector expansion, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

The president also highlighted the government’s significant investments towards modernising the legal sector, including the construction and rehabilitation of multiple courtrooms and the appointment of additional judges, magistrates, and legal officers. He noted that these efforts are creating an enabling environment for development and ensuring that justice is accessible to all.