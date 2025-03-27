GDF in joint exercises with US Navy in Guyana’s waters

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) today announced that it is conducting joint maritime exercises with the United States Navy this week in this country’s waters.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tension with Venezuela which sent one of its navy vessels into Guyana’s waters on March 1st and threatened oil production assets.

It also coincides with the visit today to Guyana of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The GDF said in a release that the exercises which include the GDF’s patrol vessel Shahoud and the US Navy’s cruiser USS Normandy are taking place in “international waters and within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)”.

The GDF added that the exercises focus on strengthening communications protocols, interoperability and coordinated manoeuvres “providing both militaries with valuable opportunities to refine operational readiness and share best practices”.

The exercises also align with the GDF’s “commitment to safeguarding Guyana’s maritime sovereignty and enhancing regional security”, the release added.

The joint exercises were also hailed as reflective of the growing military- to-military relationship between Guyana and the US.