GPHC commissions $210m boiler system

The Georgetown Public Hospital Cor-poration (GPHC) yesterday commissioned its new $210 million Boiler System/Steam Plant, a critical investment aimed at improving hospital operations, energy efficiency, and patient care.

The state-of-the-art system replaces aging and poorly maintained equipment that posed significant operational challenges.

During the commissioning ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony emphasised the government’s commitment to modernizing healthcare facilities, ensuring safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in hospital operations. The event was attended by key officials, including Chairman and Board Members of the GPHC, along with hospital staff who have worked to see the project to completion.

The new system is designed to support two critical hospital departments: the Central Sterilization Supply Unit (CSSU), which ensures surgical instruments meet the highest sterility standards for 11 operating theatres and the Laundry Department, responsible for cleaning and disinfecting all hospital linens.