‘It will be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if it attacked Guyana or ExxonMobil’ – Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today said that it would be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if it attacked Guyana or ExxonMobil’s assets in the Atlantic and it will not end well for them.

He was answering a question from Stabroek News at a joint press conference today at State House with President Irfaan Ali. Stabroek News had asked if the US would respond militarily to assist Guyana was there an attack by Venezuela against the county or Exxon’s operations.

He said he could not say more than that.

Rubio in his introduction declared support for Guyana from what he said was the illegitimate, narco-trafficking government in Venezuela.

The Secretary of State declared the US’s interest in working with Guyana and hailed its opportunity to work towards cheap and reliable energy.

Cheap and reliable energy he said would enable the kind of development that would push data centres and artificial intelligence innovations among other things.

He said this was one of the most exciting places to visit and with the opportunity for transformation for generations.