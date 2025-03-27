Larceny matter against Mon Repos contractor dismissed

-after complainant requests no further action
Satesh Madray, a 41-year-old contractor from Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on March 23rd 2025 and charged yesterday with the offence of break-and-enter and larceny committed on the business place of Andre Marcus at Ogle, ECD, on March 23rd.
According to the police, the accused appeared yesterday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #1 before Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. The complainant then requested no further action and the matter was dismissed.