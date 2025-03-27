Man gets one year over Enmore burglary

Ravindra Dhuman, a 27-year-old unemployed resident of Lot 890 Grassfield, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on March 22nd 2025 by ranks of the Enmore Police Station and charged on Tuesday with the offence of burglary with intent.

He was accused of committing the act on March 21st 2025 at New Xinfa Chinese Restaurant.

The accused appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.