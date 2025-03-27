Mechanic charged with stealing motorcycle

Twenty-two-year-old mechanic Shaun Innis appeared on Tuesday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with simple larceny.
Innis pled not guilty to the charge.
It is alleged that on Thursday, March 20, at Robb Street, Georgetown, Innis stole a motorcycle valued $450,000 belonging Amves Bathani.
Innis’ defence counsel told the court that her client resides at Vryheid’s Lust and has a previous conviction dating back to when he was 17 years old. The attorney added that her client’s mother made her aware that he suffers from a mental disability.