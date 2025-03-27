Qualco Guyana offering services to oil and gas industry

Quality Companies based in the United States, officially launch-ed a subsidiary Qualco Guyana yesterday at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, offering its services to the oil and gas industry.

Those services includes electrical and instrumentation installation, mechanical and pressure systems integration, structural fabrication and welding, rigging, rope access, scaffolding solutions, inspection, and testing, engineering support, amongst others.

Haimwant Persaud, Chairman of the company, stated that currently, the company employs 14 local professionals, with expectations of expanding its workforce as demand increases, and has already injected over USD $8 million.