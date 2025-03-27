Rubio says he wants countries to have alternatives to Chinese infrastructure

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio today said he wants countries to have alternatives to Chinese infrastructure, adding that he wants to ensure the U.S. is providing other options to “bad work by the Chinese that never finishes on time.”

According to Reuters, he was speaking at a press conference in Suriname today. Rubio said China’s work is always over budget and does not hire local workers.

Rubio’s remarks will add to the pique that was generated in Guyana by remarks at a joint press conference with President Irfaan Ali. A statement by Ali that preferential treatment would be accorded to the US appeared to have triggered a statement by the Chinese Embassy here defending the state of its relations with Guyana.

The statement said: “China has always “Put China-Guyana Friendship First”. We honor our commitment with concrete actions. As a matter of fact, China has participated fully at the biggest economic and social transformation in the history of Guyana. Facts and figures speak louder than anything else”.