Timehri woman, 40, found dead in hotel

At about 8.45 am yesterday, the lifeless body of Junan Gomes, a 40-year-old woman from Lot 306 Timehri, EBD, was discovered in Room #5 at the Sunflower Hotel/Restau-rant and Bar located on Cummings Street and South Road, Georgetown, by the hotel’s supervisor, Coleen Cush.

Investigations, the police say, revealed that the woman booked into the hotel on Monday 24th March 2025 at about 11:09 am and collected the key to Room #5 located on the second floor of the two-storey hotel.

According to Cush, the now-deceased woman was a frequent customer at the hotel. On 24th March, when she checked in at the hotel, she complained to Cush of feeling unwell.