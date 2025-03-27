US not getting out of aid business – Rubio says in Jamaica

-assistance must align with America’s interests

`Foreign aid is an instrument of foreign policy, okay. It is not a global charity.’

The United States is not cutting foreign aid but is restructuring the distribution process to include its respective embassies overseas directly liaising with governments since the Trump Administration wants to see funds given used for programmes aligned with national interests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday said.

“The United States is not getting out of the aid business. We are going to be providing foreign aid. The difference is we want to provide foreign aid in a way that is strategically aligned with our foreign policy priorities and the priorities of our host countries and our nation states that we’re partners with,” Rubio said yesterday in Jamaica during a joint press conference held with that country’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The US Secretary of State who will be here today as part of a three-country visit to the Carib-bean, also met with several Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders in Kingston.