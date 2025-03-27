World Bank approves US$22m for health resilience here

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a new US$ 22-million Guyana One Health Project to strengthen health resilience in Guyana as well as focus on empowering the country to prevent, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies, while adopting a One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health systems, a World Bank release announced yesterday.

The World Bank explained that Guyana faces an evolving set of public health threats with non-communicable diseases accounting for 70 per cent of all deaths, while infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria continue to pose major risks. Further, the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) when medicines like antibiotics no longer work against infections, is especially pressing.