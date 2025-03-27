​Despite resource abundance Kwakwani residents are struggling to meet basic needs

Dear Editor,

The people of Kwakwani continue to face severe economic hardship following the closure of the bauxite company years ago. To this day, no other company has stepped in to revive the industry. This has left many struggling to meet their basic needs, with job opportunities scarce in the village.

On my visit to Kwakwani on March 23, 2025, for the “Mash with AFC Leader Nigel Hughes, Chairman David Patterson, Catherine Hughes, Laura George, and the AFC team,” I had the opportunity to engage directly with the residents. Their concerns were loud and clear: ongoing water supply issues, frequent electricity disruptions, job shortages, and the visible neglect of public facilities, including the guest house and even the Presidential House, which, despite its renovation, stands as a symbol of administrative neglect.

While I did observe some infrastructure development, including concrete roads reinforced with steel — a noticeable improvement compared to the poorly constructed roads in my own village of Yarrowkabra — I couldn’t help but notice a critical flaw. The absence of proper drainage systems means that heavy rains will likely cause flooding in nearby yards. Correcting this issue may now require breaking sections of the road to install cross-drainage pipes, a costly consequence of poor planning and design.

Kwakwani, as part of Region 10, is rich in natural resources, including minerals, timber, and cattle. Its vast agricultural potential, especially for industrial hemp, remains untapped. Hemp alone can generate over 40,000 products and serve both the medicinal and commercial industries. However, despite the dire economic situation, the current government has failed to allocate resources for hemp industry development. Establishing a hemp authority and funding the industry could provide thousands of jobs, but the PPP government continues to stall progress.

It is worth noting that the PPP supported the removal of jail sentences for the possession of small amounts of cannabis through the passage of the Hemp Act, a move I commend. However, the delay in fully implementing the hemp industry is a missed opportunity. After I tabled a similar bill in 2015 that was rejected by APNU, I was pleased to see eventual progress. But now, the government’s reluctance to establish a regional hemp authority has left Kawakani and other communities in limbo.

Beyond hemp, the timber industry is another sleeping giant. Thousands of tons of wood are wasted annually, either because small businesses cannot afford transportation costs or due to underutilized tree limbs and stumps. Developing small-scale value-added industries in timber could generate significant employment. Yet the government remains fixated solely on large-scale infrastructure projects rather than comprehensive economic development.

Kwakwani urgently needs significant investments in skills training, education on hemp and cannabis medicine, access to machinery, and low-interest loans or grants. With the right support, residents can rebuild their lives, support their families, and restore their properties. The people of Region 10 deserve more than neglect. They deserve vision, investment, and opportunity.

Sincerely,

Michael Carrington

Vice Chairman

Alliance For Change