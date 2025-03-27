I look forward to Edghill, PAC and Auditor General addressing questionable Lotto Fund transactions under Persaud

Dear Editor,

I am writing in response to recent articles regarding the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, March 24, 2025. During this session, the Finance Secretary and their team were questioned about expenditures from the Guyana Lottery Control Commission’s ‘Lotto Fund.’

As a strong advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability, I feel compelled to address a serious issue regarding irregularities at the Guyana Lottery Fund during the tenure of Mr. Vladim Persaud. Mr. Persaud, who served as the Assistant Accountant General and was performing the duties of Deputy Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, was responsible for the operations of the Lotto Fund, prior to May 2015, until his arrest in September 2017. At the time of Mr. Persaud performing functions as Deputy Accountant General (MOF) up to May 2015, Bishop Juan A. Edghill was the Minister within the Ministry of Finance.

Interestingly, Mr. Persaud later became the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Works, headed by Minister Bishop Edghill.

A forensic audit conducted by the Coalition Government uncovered troubling findings. Under Mr. Persaud’s stewardship, cheques were issued but there was no evidence that the funds were used for intended government procurement of goods and services. The payments were not supported by receipts but only substantiated by signatures from individuals who collected the funds.

In light of these findings, I have attached copies of the cheques in question. I believe it is crucial for the PAC, including Minister Bishop Edghill, who was vocal during the questioning about the Lotto Fund, to seek clarification from Mr. Persaud on the following key issues:

1. Was there a Cabinet Decision authorizing the withdrawal of these specific funds from the Lotto Fund?

2. Can the Cabinet Decision be provided to substantiate the payments made from the Lotto Fund?

3. What was the purpose of the withdrawal of these specific funds from the Lotto Fund?

4. What is the relationship between Mr. Persaud and the individuals named on the cheques?

I look forward to Minister Bishop Edghill, the PAC, and the Auditor General addressing this serious matter and take appropriate action.

Additionally, I will be keenly awaiting the response from the PPP General Secretary at his Thursday press conference, to learn whether the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had received information about this matter.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP