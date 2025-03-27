​Illogical to distribute school children’s cash grant in May

Dear Editor,

The news state that the children’s cash grant distribution will start on 12th May 2025. I know the cash grant is for the new school year which starts in September, the cash grant is expected to be distributed before children will know which school they passed to go.

If the money is for the new school term, it’s too early for government to start distribution, the parents will use up the money before then. The money will not go towards their children’s cause. Cash grant distribution should be given when school is closed for the August holidays. How will parents know in May which colour uniform their children will wear?

Parents mainly use the money to purchase their children’s school shoes, bags, uniform etc., the money will not be kept from now for that purpose. And businesses have not started restocking school accessories as yet.

Sincerely,

Zakir Ally