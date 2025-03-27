Improper land seizure raising serious concerns about abuse of power and conflicts of interest

Dear Editor,

As a public communications analyst, I write to bring urgent attention to alarming reports of mismanagement and unlawful land acquisition within a Co-op Society on the Linden Soesdyke Highway. The executive body is allegedly engaged in the improper seizure of lands beyond those included in the Block Lease, infringing upon the rights of legitimate leaseholders—both society members and individuals with valid leases from Lands and Surveys.

It has been reported that unauthorized persons have taken possession of lands properly allocated to others, often with the apparent knowledge and consent of the executive leadership. One particularly egregious case involves Ms. Norman Connel, who, in 2008, was allocated a parcel of land at Kuru Kuru following an incident of fraud within Lands & Surveys. Ms. Connel had paid $373,000 for land she never received, and under the directive of then-President Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the late George Brittlebanks, she was granted land as compensation. However, when her son recently attempted to take possession of the land, he was informed that it was now claimed by an individual in the Society.

Investigations indicate that the individual already possesses two other parcels—one in their name and another in a close relation’s. This attempt to seize additional land raises serious concerns about abuse of power and conflicts of interest. This is just one example of alleged widespread fraudulent land transactions occurring. Reports also suggest that society funds are being misappropriated, with $6 million lost to theft over the past eight months and an additional $4 million reportedly confiscated without explanation or accountability.

Given these troubling developments, I urge the relevant authorities to launch an immediate and independent investigation to: Uncover the full extent of fraud and mismanagement within the society; Hold those responsible accountable for their actions; Restore rightful land ownership to affected individuals, and, ensure proper oversight and governance to prevent future abuses. The integrity of land distribution and cooperative governance must be safeguarded within our country. If these allegations are left unaddressed, they will set a dangerous precedent for land mismanagement and corruption. I call on the authorities to act swiftly in the interest of justice and transparency.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst