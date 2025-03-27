Social influencers have to be judicious with the data they mine and disseminate

Dear Editor,

Thank you for allowing me space, in your newspaper, to share my views on a very topical issue, that is, the two sides of social media influencers. The latter have become, as the title suggests, very influential and important shapers of public opinion. Editor, I have enjoyed the many informative and lively videos of various aspects of Guyanese life through the lens of these media influencers. I have taken virtual tours with them to colourful markets, beautiful interior locations, and enjoyed the various cooking lessons they present on so many Guyanese dishes that I have managed to make some of these dishes. Indeed, they enrich our lives in many ways.

While these influencers enrich our lives, they also have a moral obligation to be very judicious with how they obtain, (research), verify and disseminate content to the public, especially as it regards personal and political matters. They must be aware of the irreparable damage that they have caused and are continuing to cause to countless individuals, governments, organizations and more with content that cannot be proven or, at best, have not been established as truth. They are so many gullible people out there who easily believe anything they hear. With this in mind, it is important to note that no amount of retraction or apologies can restore confidence and dignity lost or seriously damaged by spurious claims or allegations.

I hold no brief for anyone but I also advocate for careful and thorough research to be done before we release information to the public. Let us be guided by the old adages, ‘Be our brothers keepers,’, ‘what goes around, comes around,’ and, ‘do onto others as we may want them do unto us.’ When we do not speak out, we are aiding and abetting or condoning such irresponsible practices. As Guyanese poet, Martin Carter noted, in his poem, ‘You Are Involved,’ ‘like a web spun/all are involved/all are consumed.’

Sincerely,

Mahindra Persaud