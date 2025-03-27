Unending traffic violations with seeming impunity

Dear Editor,

I write to express my growing concern over the blatant disregard for traffic laws on our roadways, particularly by truck drivers and other motorists. These vehicles ignore stopping points, traffic lines, and intersections, creating hazardous conditions for all road users. Furthermore, the unlawful parking of vehicles—including police vehicles—has worsened the situation, especially in areas such as the food outlet near the bus stop in Diamond and the bus stop opposite Courts Diamond Public Road, effectively turning them into unauthorized parking lots.

These ongoing traffic violations contribute to an alarming rise in disorder and risk. The lack of enforcement not only emboldens lawbreakers but also endangers the lives of responsible motorists and pedestrians. It is imperative that authorities address these issues before they escalate further. Additionally, I have observed that the use of helmets among motorcyclists has drastically declined. Many riders, and pillion passengers, traverse major roads without helmets, even while passing traffic police officers who seemingly turn a blind eye. This lack of enforcement raises the question: why not strengthen the law to include cyclists and electric bike users as well?

Speaking of electric bikes, what regulations govern their use? What are the restrictions, permitted age groups, and designated pathways? Currently, we see children of all ages operating these bikes on major roads without helmets, lights, or reflective vests, often carrying multiple passengers. This is not only a safety hazard but also an indictment of the authorities’ failure to regulate their use effectively. Additionally, these electric bikes, due to their silent operation, pose an added risk to pedestrians, particularly in densely populated areas. Measures should be introduced to ensure these vehicles have audible warning systems, proper registration, and training requirements for operators.

It is troubling to see how far we have strayed from the disciplined enforcement of the past. I recall a time when police officers patrolled on foot and horseback, ensuring strict adherence to traffic laws. Simple infractions, such as riding a bicycle in the wrong direction, were met with immediate corrective action. Today, law enforcement seems to have taken a passive role, allowing the deterioration of road safety. Furthermore, I must highlight the frequent incidents of reckless driving, excessive speeding, and drag racing on public roads, particularly at night. These unlawful activities put innocent lives at risk and demand urgent intervention from traffic authorities. Public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate road users on safe driving practices, and stricter fines should be imposed to deter such reckless behavior.

It is also worth noting that President Irfaan Ali, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, have been actively addressing road safety concerns at the highest levels. Despite their efforts, there seems to be a lack of accountability among those responsible for enforcing these measures. Their calls for adherence to the rule of law appear to be going unheard, as there has been little to no visible improvement in enforcement. If our top leadership has recognized the urgency of these issues, why are those tasked with implementation failing to follow through? It is imperative that law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities take immediate and decisive action to reflect the rule of law ordered and asked for by His Excellency and the Commissioner of Police.

I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate steps to restore order on our roadways. We need stricter enforcement, heavier penalties for offenders, and a renewed commitment to upholding the law. Our country cannot afford to descend into lawlessness any further.

Sincerely,

Suraj Nazir

CEO- Plan B Enterprise /

Consultant

STR Security