Back Circle, Gold is Money wary but optimistic before final

Rock Futsal Championship

The captains of the opposing teams, Back Circle and Gold is Money, have stated their confidence in winning the Rock Futsal Championship, which is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

“The goal is to maintain the title,” said Selwyn Williams, captain of the defending champion Back Circle, at a pre-game press conference yesterday at the Fireside Grill on Garnett Street. Although Gold is Money will be a formidable foe, he continued, his side has a history of defeating them – just not in a championship match. He also credited the event’s organizers with organizing it.

Back Circle overcame North East La Penitence on penalty kicks in the semifinal round.