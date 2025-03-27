Camptown schools Order & Discipline 4-0

GFA Pre-Season Championship

Camptown thrashed Order and Discipline by a 4-0 scoreline when the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Pre-Season League continued last evening at the Farnum ground, Subryanville.

Ozeal Smith opened the scoring in the 16th minute, unleashing a thunderous right-foot strike into the top right corner.

It was the only conversion of the first half. Upon the resumption of play, Kobe Nelson stabbed his effort into the lower left corner from inside the right side of the 18-yard area.