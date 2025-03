– to battle USA, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico

The Lady Jaguars will compete in Group A of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which is slated for May 29 – June 8th in Costa Rica following the official draw.

Guyana has been seeded with the USA, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico. On the other hand, Group B consists of Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Nicaragua.

Following the conclusion of the group round, the top two finishers in each section will advance to the semifinal stage.