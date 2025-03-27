Lusignan A, Better Hope, Lusignan B register victories

East Coast President’s Cup T20 Knockout

Lusignan A, Better Hope and Lusignan recorded contrasting wins when the East Coast Demerara Cricket Association (ECDCA) sanctioned President’s Cup T20 Knockout Championship continued.

Lusignan A defeated Fairfield by nine runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Lusignan A posted an imposing 192/5. Rubin Williams and Nigel Deodat led the batting effort with 56 and 51 runs, respectively. Saif Ragubeer was the primary threat with the ball as he shared 2-24, while Ramnarine Chatura recorded 1-17.

In response, Fairfield ended on 183/7. Wasim Mustapha top-scored with 51 runs, while Alex Marshall was the next best scorer with 41. Deodat also made his presence felt with the ball as he snared 3-19 from four overs, while Asif Singh supported with 2-28. On the other hand, Better Hope bested La Bonne Intention (LBI) by 27 runs. Better Hope, who opted to bat after winning the toss, amassed a competitive score of 177/3.