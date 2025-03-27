President announces Guyana’s bid to host Women’s CPL matches

President Irfaan Ali, while speaking at the opening of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority building in Region #2 yesterday, disclosed that Guyana is making the case to stage matches in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

President Ali divulged that the government officially requested to participate in the bidding process.

He further disclosed that three venues in the counties of Essequibo and Berbice, which will be completed shortly, are in consideration for fixtures. It is a three-team tournament comprising the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals Women.