WCM Joshi leads pack in National Women Chess Championship

Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Aditi Joshi sits atop the standings in the National Women’s Chess Championships after four rounds at the David Rose Special School, Georgetown.

This was disclosed in a press release from the Guyana Chess Federation. According to the correspondence, Joshi, 14, secured victories against Italy Ton-Chung, Ciel Clement, WCM Sasha Shariff, and Aniyah Couchman.

Ton-Chung was checkmated while the other three were forced to resign against the aggressive play style of Joshi, who sits on four points.

Couchman and defending champion WCM Jessica Callender sit on three points and round out the top three presently.