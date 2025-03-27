World Athletics recognises recently elected AAG Executive

– dismisses protests of clubs that challenged legitimacy

World Athletics, the global governing body of the sport, has dismissed the protest of six clubs which challenged the legitimacy of the recently held Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) elections which resulted in Sheryl Hermonstine being elected to President.

Six clubs in a statement had branded the electoral congress illegitimate and unconstitutional. The six clubs, which are Mercury Fast-Laners Athletics Club, Running Brave Track and Field Club, Tytan United Track Club, De Challengers Athletics Club, Christianburg Wismar Secondary School Track Club, and Ruralites Athletics Club, also demanded that the elections be nullified.

The aforesaid six who had initially attended the forum walked out after their motion to postpone the election was denied following an 8-6 vote by the other attending clubs.