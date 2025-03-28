Access to foreign currency has improved slightly for local businesses – new Chamber President

Access to foreign currency has improved slightly—at least for members of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), according to newly sworn-in President Kathy Smith. Speaking last Friday, she acknowledged that while challenges remain, the situation appears to be getting better.

“I think it’s public knowledge that there has been some difficulty in accessing foreign currency. The government has spoken about this extensively. We met with the Bankers Association and had discussions with them to see how much they can facilitate. I believe this matter is being addressed at the level of both the government and the banking sector,” Smith stated.

“Some of our members had previously reported difficulties, which is why we engaged the Bankers Association. However, I believe the situation has improved, as we’re no longer being bombarded with complaints the way we were before. The banks are doing their best to ensure foreign currency is available,” she stated. She also pointed out that increased business activity is putting pressure on the financial system.