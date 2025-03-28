Antigua committed to 100% clean power by 2030 – PM

-signs on to no-fossil-fuels treaty

Antigua and Barbuda is aiming at 100% clean power by 2030 and has become the first non-Pacific country to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty which aims at phasing out oil, gas and coal.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a Project Syndicate article published in Stabroek News.

He noted that artificial intelligence and plummeting costs of energy storage systems are helping to match variable renewable-energy supplies by as much as 20 percent with fluctuations in demand, facilitating the integration of renewables into electricity grids.

He added that advanced battery technology is reducing the need for back-up supplies of fossil fuels. In fact, Browne noted in his article, current trends are suggesting that most emerging and developing economies will outgrow their need for Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) within a decade.