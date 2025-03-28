CDB optimistic Linden to Mabura Road will be completed this year

-Basic Needs Trust Fund programme to continue

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) says that the Linden to Mabura Hill road project, while it has faced some delays, is progressing well and that a team, including environmental and social specialists, is set to visit Guyana this week to work through the remaining challenges.

Director of the Projects Department at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), L. O’Reilly Lewis, provided an update on several ongoing and upcoming projects in Guyana to SN during a one-on- one interview at the Bank’s Annual News Conference 2025. The Linden to Mabura road project is partially financed by the CDB. The UK and the Government of Guyana are also financiers.

“This project is of great significance for the region as it forms a vital link to Brazil, opening up opportunities for trade and connecting various key ports in Guyana. While they are currently behind schedule, we remain optimistic that the project will be completed this year,” Lewis stated.