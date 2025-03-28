Successful soya bean crop here attracts new investors

-as company looking to double acreage

The success of soya bean cultivation has seen new investors looking to tap into the local market, even as pilot company, Tacama Gold, begins plans to expand by more than doubling its operations, planting some 7500 hectares for its first 2025 crop.

“We have new investors looking to tap into the market and we are working, getting there little by little in making ourselves self-sufficient in both this [soya] and corn,” Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha told the Stabroek Business last week.

He also informed that private sector business group and company, Tacama Gold, will significantly expand its cultivation after it reaps its current crop, which is the last of the 2024 season.

Mustapha did not give the names of the new investors but this newspaper understands that at least seven are from Brazil and they are looking to partner with locals here. “We had a meeting and in that meeting were some prospective new investors,” he said. Guyana currently imports about US$30 million of livestock feed products annually.