AFC writes Rubio on misinformation about road

The Alliance For Change (AFC), through its Leader Nigel Hughes, has written to U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, expressing serious concerns over the misinformation provided to him during his recent visit to Guyana in relation to the construction of the road that he travelled on to the CJIA airport.

The AFC in a reléase said that it highlighted that it had been falsely claimed that the Heroes Highway was constructed under the APNU+AFC government, when it was in fact built under the present PPP/C government.

“Even more egregious was the claim that the Chinese were responsible for the road’s construction, a falsehood that led Secretary Rubio to publicly criticize the Chinese for its alleged involvement. The reality, however, is that the project was carried out by individuals closely tied to the PPP/C government, who delivered substandard work—so poor that Secretary Rubio himself remarked on the road’s roughness, warning that it could cause concussions”, the AFC said.

The AFC has urged the U.S. State Department to take note of what it said was blatant misinformation.

Rubio spoke about the bumpiness of the road at a press conference in Suriname after leaving Guyana. He then used that experience to attack Chinese work on infrastructural projects.

The Heores Highway is a concrete one and there have been many complaints locally about it.